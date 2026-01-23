Investor’s Delight: Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Closes Weak at 22.97, Down -0.04

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV) was $22.97 for the day, down -0.04% from the previous closing price of $22.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.2 million shares were traded. ROIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.495.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ROIV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.70 and its Current Ratio is at 33.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 02, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On February 15, 2024, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on February 15, 2024, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Venker Eric sold 200,000 shares for $21.92 per share. The transaction valued at 4,384,000 led to the insider holds 1,654,597 shares of the business.

Venker Eric bought 200,000 shares of ROIV for $4,383,694 on Jan 12 ’26. On Dec 31 ’25, another insider, Sukhatme Mayukh, who serves as the President & CIO of the company, sold 1,018,995 shares for $21.71 each. As a result, the insider received 22,122,381 and left with 20,267,429 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROIV now has a Market Capitalization of 15975441408 and an Enterprise Value of 12131579904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 785.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 596.762 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.945.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ROIV is 1.22, which has changed by 1.0572963 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ROIV has reached a high of $23.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.98%.

Shares Statistics:

ROIV traded an average of 7.74M shares per day over the past three months and 6584560 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 689.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 437.45M. Insiders hold about 37.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.55% stake in the company. Shares short for ROIV as of 1767139200 were 19579958 with a Short Ratio of 2.53, compared to 1764288000 on 20914523. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19579958 and a Short% of Float of 3.75.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) is currently being evaluated by 4.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.09. EPS for the following year is -$1.13, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$1.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $15M to a low estimate of $1.78M. The current estimate, Roivant Sciences Ltd’s year-ago sales were $9.02MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.75M. There is a high estimate of $15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.05MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $466.13M and the low estimate is $6M.