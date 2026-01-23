Market Insight: Weibo Corp ADR (WB)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $10.89

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) closed at $10.89 down -0.27% from its previous closing price of $10.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. WB stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.875.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Weibo Corp ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.35 and its Current Ratio is at 3.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on May 17, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $10 from $11 previously.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 19, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WB now has a Market Capitalization of 2685119488 and an Enterprise Value of 2501602816. As of this moment, Weibo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 23.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.437 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.557.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WB is 0.16, which has changed by 0.11542392 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WB has reached a high of $12.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.43%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WB has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 1367440 over the past ten days. A total of 156.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.38M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WB as of 1767139200 were 13089130 with a Short Ratio of 12.57, compared to 1764288000 on 13978705. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13089130 and a Short% of Float of 15.28.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Weibo Corp ADR (WB) is the result of assessments by 6.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $1.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $444.28M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $447.91M to a low estimate of $439M. The current estimate, Weibo Corp ADR’s year-ago sales were $456.83MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $403M. There is a high estimate of $403M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $403M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.75BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.72B.