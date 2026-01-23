Market Recap Check: Castellum Inc (CTM)’s N/A Finish at 1.01, Up/Down 0.00

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. CTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CTM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.17 and its Current Ratio is at 4.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 ’25 when WRIGHT JAY O sold 30,000 shares for $1.05 per share. The transaction valued at 31,500 led to the insider holds 7,134,973 shares of the business.

WRIGHT JAY O sold 12,000 shares of CTM for $12,876 on Dec 16 ’25. The General Counsel, Secretary now owns 7,164,973 shares after completing the transaction at $1.07 per share. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, WRIGHT JAY O, who serves as the General Counsel, Secretary of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $1.10 each. As a result, the insider received 6,618 and left with 7,176,973 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTM now has a Market Capitalization of 95558880 and an Enterprise Value of 81041264. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.601 whereas that against EBITDA is -56.942.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CTM is -4.90, which has changed by 0.11602211 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CTM has reached a high of $1.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.77%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CTM traded on average about 3.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1830250 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.98M. Insiders hold about 21.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.99% stake in the company. Shares short for CTM as of 1767139200 were 2423431 with a Short Ratio of 0.62, compared to 1764288000 on 4301349. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2423431 and a Short% of Float of 3.1400003.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 1 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Castellum Inc (CTM).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.07M. There is a high estimate of $14.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.07M. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61M and the low estimate is $61M.