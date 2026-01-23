Trading Day Triumph: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) Ends at $185.29, a -0.45 Surge/Plunge

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ: SBAC) closed the day trading at $185.29 down -0.45% from the previous closing price of $186.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. SBAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $188.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $184.715.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SBAC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

On July 17, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $252.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 20, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $247.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 ’25 when LANGER JACK sold 5,000 shares for $240.59 per share. The transaction valued at 1,202,932 led to the insider holds 10,522 shares of the business.

LANGER JACK bought 5,000 shares of SBAC for $1,211,525 on May 01 ’25. On Mar 07 ’25, another insider, KOENIG JOSHUA, who serves as the EXECUTIVE VP/GENERAL COUNSEL of the company, sold 2,209 shares for $224.18 each. As a result, the insider received 495,214 and left with 6,079 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBAC now has a Market Capitalization of 19745056768 and an Enterprise Value of 34417197056. As of this moment, SBA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.339 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.958.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SBAC is 0.86, which has changed by -0.05436164 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SBAC has reached a high of $245.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $179.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.07%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SBAC traded about 887.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SBAC traded about 819690 shares per day. A total of 112.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.45M. Insiders hold about 1.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.32% stake in the company. Shares short for SBAC as of 1767139200 were 2496232 with a Short Ratio of 2.81, compared to 1764288000 on 2189296. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2496232 and a Short% of Float of 2.8199999.

Dividends & Splits

SBAC’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.44, up from 4.31 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.023155859. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.31.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 8.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.07, with high estimates of $2.32 and low estimates of $1.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.6 and $8.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.19. EPS for the following year is $8.67, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $9.39 and $7.54.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $725.67M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $731.32M to a low estimate of $718M. The current estimate, SBA Communications Corp’s year-ago sales were $693.7MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $700.86M. There is a high estimate of $711.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $687.17M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.68BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.95B and the low estimate is $2.77B.