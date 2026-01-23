Fortive Corp (FTV)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 54.72, Up 0.51

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Fortive Corp’s stock clocked out at $54.72, up 0.51% from its previous closing price of $54.44. In other words, the price has increased by $0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.08 million shares were traded. FTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.37.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FTV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.55 and its Current Ratio is at 0.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

On January 05, 2026, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $51.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $53.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Underwood Peter C sold 58,133 shares for $51.28 per share. The transaction valued at 2,981,060 led to the insider holds 80,075 shares of the business.

Underwood Peter C bought 58,133 shares of FTV for $2,980,795 on Nov 10 ’25. On Oct 31 ’25, another insider, Walker Stacey A., who serves as the SVP – Chief People Officer of the company, sold 2,192 shares for $50.35 each. As a result, the insider received 110,367 and left with 59,488 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTV now has a Market Capitalization of 18513766400 and an Enterprise Value of 20358408192. As of this moment, Fortive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.252 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.112.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FTV is 1.12, which has changed by -0.10280824 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FTV has reached a high of $62.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.48%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FTV traded 3.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3210490 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 317.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 316.13M. Insiders hold about 0.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.45% stake in the company. Shares short for FTV as of 1767139200 were 10453915 with a Short Ratio of 3.25, compared to 1764288000 on 12830990. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10453915 and a Short% of Float of 4.4499997.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.3, FTV has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0055106543. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.44. The current Payout Ratio is 13.55% for FTV, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-28 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-06-30 when the company split stock in a 1327:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Fortive Corp (FTV) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 16.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.67 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is $2.84, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.71.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $1.09B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $1.09B. The current estimate, Fortive Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.62BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.01B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.23BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.28B and the low estimate is $4.23B.