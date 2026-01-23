Ratio Review: Analyzing The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (BWIN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $26.21 in the prior trading day, The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ: BWIN) closed at $26.33, up 0.46%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. BWIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.805 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.065.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BWIN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.73.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on August 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’25 when Roche James Morgan sold 100,000 shares for $24.20 per share. The transaction valued at 2,420,000 led to the insider holds 122,113 shares of the business.

Roche James Morgan sold 80,000 shares of BWIN for $1,922,737 on Dec 15 ’25. The insider now owns 42,113 shares after completing the transaction at $24.03 per share. On Dec 11 ’25, another insider, Roche James Morgan, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 60,000 shares for $23.34 each. As a result, the insider received 1,400,400 and left with 222,113 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BWIN now has a Market Capitalization of 3128643072 and an Enterprise Value of 4025869568. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.706 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.423.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BWIN is 1.33, which has changed by -0.35251975 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BWIN has reached a high of $47.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.60%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1294500 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 95.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.52M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BWIN as of 1767139200 were 6740412 with a Short Ratio of 5.88, compared to 1764288000 on 7155628. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6740412 and a Short% of Float of 10.75.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (BWIN) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 9.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.66. EPS for the following year is $2.03, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $2.13 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $351.75M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $355.17M to a low estimate of $349.36M. The current estimate, The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $329.89MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $516.52M. There is a high estimate of $557M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $450.55M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BWIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $1.93B.