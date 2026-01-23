Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding CIENA Corp (CIEN) Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of CIENA Corp (NYSE: CIEN) was $230.03 for the day, down -0.80% from the previous closing price of $231.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.09 million shares were traded. CIEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $239.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $222.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CIEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.06 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

On December 12, 2025, Northland Capital Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $190.

BNP Paribas Exane Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on October 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $185.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Kosaraju Sheela sold 382 shares for $246.23 per share. The transaction valued at 94,060 led to the insider holds 96,131 shares of the business.

SMITH GARY B sold 2,993 shares of CIEN for $741,209 on Jan 15 ’26. The President, CEO now owns 304,892 shares after completing the transaction at $247.65 per share. On Jan 15 ’26, another insider, Phipps Jason, who serves as the SVP Global Sales and Marketing of the company, sold 21,383 shares for $247.89 each. As a result, the insider received 5,300,621 and left with 91,765 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIEN now has a Market Capitalization of 32447088640 and an Enterprise Value of 32719613952. As of this moment, CIENA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 270.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 72.528.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CIEN is 1.14, which has changed by 1.4000206 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CIEN has reached a high of $261.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.61%.

Shares Statistics:

CIEN traded an average of 2.97M shares per day over the past three months and 2570950 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 154.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.10M. Insiders hold about 1.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.58% stake in the company. Shares short for CIEN as of 1767139200 were 6498989 with a Short Ratio of 2.19, compared to 1764288000 on 6406321. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6498989 and a Short% of Float of 7.48.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of CIENA Corp (CIEN) is currently drawing attention from 14.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.7 and $5.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.34. EPS for the following year is $6.89, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $8.31 and $5.66.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.39B. The current estimate, CIENA Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.07BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B. There is a high estimate of $1.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.77BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.4B and the low estimate is $6.5B.