Financial Fitness Check: Examining Terra Innovatum Global N.V (NKLR)’s Key Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Terra Innovatum Global N.V (NASDAQ: NKLR) closed at $6.35 up 7.45% from its previous closing price of $5.91. In other words, the price has increased by $7.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.8 million shares were traded. NKLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.8568.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Terra Innovatum Global N.V’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.34 and its Current Ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 30, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On December 02, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NKLR now has a Market Capitalization of 446410976 and an Enterprise Value of 448142016. As of this moment, Terra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.08.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NKLR is 0.23, which has changed by -0.5202922 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NKLR has reached a high of $21.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.37%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NKLR has traded an average of 1.09M shares per day and 900630 over the past ten days. A total of 70.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.30M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.37% stake in the company. Shares short for NKLR as of 1767139200 were 910670 with a Short Ratio of 0.84, compared to 1764288000 on 1164944.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Terra Innovatum Global N.V (NKLR) is currently in progress, with 4 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.29.