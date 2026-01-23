Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) closed at $5.09 in the last session, down -2.12% from day before closing price of $5.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.36 million shares were traded. MPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.235 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MPW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.68 and its Current Ratio is at 2.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Exane BNP Paribas on March 12, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $9 from $5 previously.

On September 13, 2024, Colliers Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $6.50.

Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 02, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when Hooper Rosa Handley sold 2,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000 led to the insider holds 395,182 shares of the business.

Stewart Michael G sold 59,000 shares of MPW for $296,180 on Nov 19 ’25. The Director now owns 157,100 shares after completing the transaction at $5.02 per share. On Nov 19 ’25, another insider, Stewart Michael G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 59,000 shares for $5.10 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPW now has a Market Capitalization of 3061635328 and an Enterprise Value of 12282288128. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.171 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.919.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MPW is 1.46, which has changed by 0.108742 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MPW has reached a high of $6.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.73%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MPW traded on average about 7.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7168770 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 601.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 494.24M. Insiders hold about 17.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.96% stake in the company. Shares short for MPW as of 1767139200 were 150910086 with a Short Ratio of 20.70, compared to 1764288000 on 152778871. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 150910086 and a Short% of Float of 36.020002.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MPW is 0.33, which was 0.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06153846. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.0.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) is currently being evaluated by a team of 4.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $244.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $247.6M to a low estimate of $239.52M. The current estimate, Medical Properties Trust Inc’s year-ago sales were $231.84MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $261.5M. There is a high estimate of $261.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $261.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $970.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $941.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $951.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $995.55MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $981.99M.