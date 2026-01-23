Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Nora Barnes

Companies

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) closed at $5.09 in the last session, down -2.12% from day before closing price of $5.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.36 million shares were traded. MPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.235 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MPW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.68 and its Current Ratio is at 2.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Exane BNP Paribas on March 12, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $9 from $5 previously.

On September 13, 2024, Colliers Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $6.50.

Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 02, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when Hooper Rosa Handley sold 2,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000 led to the insider holds 395,182 shares of the business.

Stewart Michael G sold 59,000 shares of MPW for $296,180 on Nov 19 ’25. The Director now owns 157,100 shares after completing the transaction at $5.02 per share. On Nov 19 ’25, another insider, Stewart Michael G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 59,000 shares for $5.10 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPW now has a Market Capitalization of 3061635328 and an Enterprise Value of 12282288128. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.171 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.919.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MPW is 1.46, which has changed by 0.108742 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MPW has reached a high of $6.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.73%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MPW traded on average about 7.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7168770 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 601.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 494.24M. Insiders hold about 17.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.96% stake in the company. Shares short for MPW as of 1767139200 were 150910086 with a Short Ratio of 20.70, compared to 1764288000 on 152778871. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 150910086 and a Short% of Float of 36.020002.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MPW is 0.33, which was 0.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06153846. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.0.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) is currently being evaluated by a team of 4.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $244.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $247.6M to a low estimate of $239.52M. The current estimate, Medical Properties Trust Inc’s year-ago sales were $231.84MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $261.5M. There is a high estimate of $261.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $261.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $970.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $941.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $951.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $995.55MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $981.99M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.