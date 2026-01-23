Financial Health Report: Conoco Phillips (COP)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) closed the day trading at $96.88 down -0.28% from the previous closing price of $97.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.71 million shares were traded. COP stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.97.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

On January 16, 2026, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $102.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 12, 2026, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $132.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 ’25 when Lance Ryan Michael sold 500,708 shares for $92.50 per share. The transaction valued at 46,315,490 led to the insider holds 325,972 shares of the business.

McRaven William H. bought 5,768 shares of COP for $500,000 on Nov 10 ’25. The Director now owns 5,768 shares after completing the transaction at $86.68 per share. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, JOHNSON KIRK L., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, bought 5,300 shares for $94.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 499,472 and bolstered with 14,527 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COP now has a Market Capitalization of 120997527552 and an Enterprise Value of 136942387200. As of this moment, Conoco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.235 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.387.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COP is 0.31, which has changed by -0.045958936 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COP has reached a high of $106.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.38%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COP traded about 7.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COP traded about 9599560 shares per day. A total of 1.24B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.23B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.41% stake in the company. Shares short for COP as of 1767139200 were 16584037 with a Short Ratio of 2.21, compared to 1764288000 on 17166468. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16584037 and a Short% of Float of 1.34000005.

Dividends & Splits

COP’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.18, up from 3.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.032115284. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.53. The current Payout Ratio is 39.97% for COP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2012-05-01 when the company split stock in a 1311791:1000000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Conoco Phillips (COP) reflects the combined expertise of 22.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.93 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.72 and $5.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.27. EPS for the following year is $5.36, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $7.62 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $14.14B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.19B to a low estimate of $13.65B. The current estimate, Conoco Phillips’s year-ago sales were $14.74BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.65B. There is a high estimate of $14.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.08B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.95BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.07B and the low estimate is $53.92B.

