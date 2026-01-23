Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Walmart Inc (WMT)

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Walmart Inc’s stock clocked out at $117.83, down -1.28% from its previous closing price of $119.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24.51 million shares were traded. WMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.6568.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 88.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.24 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

On November 21, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $118 to $130.

On October 15, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $120.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on October 15, 2025, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Bartlett Daniel J sold 1,388 shares for $120.00 per share. The transaction valued at 166,560 led to the insider holds 645,642 shares of the business.

Furner John R. sold 13,125 shares of WMT for $1,574,866 on Jan 15 ’26. The Executive Vice President now owns 727,155 shares after completing the transaction at $119.99 per share. On Jan 14 ’26, another insider, Danker Daniel, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 4,365 shares for $120.19 each. As a result, the insider received 524,629 and left with 238,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WMT now has a Market Capitalization of 939441061888 and an Enterprise Value of 1003384799232. As of this moment, Walmart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.427 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.491.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WMT is 0.65, which has changed by 0.25960326 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WMT has reached a high of $121.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.33%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WMT traded 27.59M shares on average per day over the past three months and 71228510 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.97B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.67B. Insiders hold about 45.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WMT as of 1767139200 were 55065739 with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 1764288000 on 46669627. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 55065739 and a Short% of Float of 0.69.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.913, WMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.94. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0076491283. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.33. The current Payout Ratio is 34.51% for WMT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-02-26 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 34.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.64. EPS for the following year is $2.97, with 39.0 analysts recommending between $3.15 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $188.37B. It ranges from a high estimate of $190.49B to a low estimate of $185.04B. The current estimate, Walmart Inc’s year-ago sales were $178.83BFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $172.5B. There is a high estimate of $175.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170.56B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $714.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $702.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $707.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $674.54BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $742.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $752.73B and the low estimate is $733.89B.