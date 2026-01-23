Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Walmart Inc (WMT)

Abby Carey

Technology

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Walmart Inc’s stock clocked out at $117.83, down -1.28% from its previous closing price of $119.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24.51 million shares were traded. WMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.6568.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 88.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.24 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

On November 21, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $118 to $130.

On October 15, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $120.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on October 15, 2025, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Bartlett Daniel J sold 1,388 shares for $120.00 per share. The transaction valued at 166,560 led to the insider holds 645,642 shares of the business.

Furner John R. sold 13,125 shares of WMT for $1,574,866 on Jan 15 ’26. The Executive Vice President now owns 727,155 shares after completing the transaction at $119.99 per share. On Jan 14 ’26, another insider, Danker Daniel, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 4,365 shares for $120.19 each. As a result, the insider received 524,629 and left with 238,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WMT now has a Market Capitalization of 939441061888 and an Enterprise Value of 1003384799232. As of this moment, Walmart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.427 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.491.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WMT is 0.65, which has changed by 0.25960326 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WMT has reached a high of $121.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.33%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WMT traded 27.59M shares on average per day over the past three months and 71228510 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.97B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.67B. Insiders hold about 45.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WMT as of 1767139200 were 55065739 with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 1764288000 on 46669627. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 55065739 and a Short% of Float of 0.69.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.913, WMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.94. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0076491283. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.33. The current Payout Ratio is 34.51% for WMT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-02-26 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 34.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.64. EPS for the following year is $2.97, with 39.0 analysts recommending between $3.15 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $188.37B. It ranges from a high estimate of $190.49B to a low estimate of $185.04B. The current estimate, Walmart Inc’s year-ago sales were $178.83BFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $172.5B. There is a high estimate of $175.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170.56B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $714.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $702.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $707.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $674.54BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $742.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $752.73B and the low estimate is $733.89B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.