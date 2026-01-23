Balance Sheet Dive: Campbells Co (CPB)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $26.2 in the prior trading day, Campbells Co (NASDAQ: CPB) closed at $26.55, up 1.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.85 million shares were traded. CPB stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.755 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.34 and its Current Ratio is at 0.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

On August 07, 2025, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 ’26 when Sanzio Anthony sold 2,700 shares for $26.51 per share. The transaction valued at 71,578 led to the insider holds 25,264 shares of the business.

Anthony Sanzio bought 2,700 shares of CPB for $71,578 on Jan 09 ’26. On Dec 30 ’25, another insider, Brawley Charles A. III, who serves as the EVP, Gen Counsel, and Corp Sec of the company, sold 11,550 shares for $28.14 each. As a result, the insider received 325,075 and left with 43,777 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPB now has a Market Capitalization of 7915463680 and an Enterprise Value of 15056463872. As of this moment, Campbells’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.482 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.21.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CPB is -0.04, which has changed by -0.32786041 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CPB has reached a high of $43.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.88%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8028290 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 298.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.34M. Insiders hold about 35.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.92% stake in the company. Shares short for CPB as of 1767139200 were 30108114 with a Short Ratio of 4.57, compared to 1764288000 on 30185707. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30108114 and a Short% of Float of 19.489999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CPB’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.56, compared to 1.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05954198. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.47. The current Payout Ratio is 76.74% for CPB, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-08 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-03-18 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.49 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.43. EPS for the following year is $2.61, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $3.09 and $2.47.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $2.62B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.65B to a low estimate of $2.59B. The current estimate, Campbells Co’s year-ago sales were $2.69BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.42B. There is a high estimate of $2.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.39B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.25BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.8B and the low estimate is $9.9B.