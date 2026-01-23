Ratios Revealed: Decoding Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)’s Financial Health

Kiel Thompson

Companies

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) was $111.92 for the day, down -4.05% from the previous closing price of $116.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.39 million shares were traded. OLLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $118.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.465.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OLLI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

On June 24, 2025, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $130.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 04, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $111.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 ’25 when Ahlman Alissa M sold 29 shares for $110.26 per share. The transaction valued at 3,198 led to the insider holds 9,012 shares of the business.

Alissa Ahlman bought 29 shares of OLLI for $3,158 on Dec 23 ’25. On Oct 23 ’25, another insider, Helm Robert F, who serves as the EVP/CFO of the company, sold 367 shares for $120.08 each. As a result, the insider received 44,069 and left with 3,641 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLLI now has a Market Capitalization of 6864338432 and an Enterprise Value of 7349036032. As of this moment, Ollies’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.897 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.951.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OLLI is 0.51, which has changed by 0.03312373 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OLLI has reached a high of $141.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.51%.

Shares Statistics:

OLLI traded an average of 1.15M shares per day over the past three months and 1107430 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.40M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.21% stake in the company. Shares short for OLLI as of 1767139200 were 4223087 with a Short Ratio of 3.68, compared to 1764288000 on 4609618. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4223087 and a Short% of Float of 7.8600004000000006.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.94 and $3.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.87. EPS for the following year is $4.48, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $4.6 and $4.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $788.17M to a low estimate of $779.81M. The current estimate, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $667.08MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $664.85M. There is a high estimate of $672M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $650M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.27BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.04B and the low estimate is $2.95B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.