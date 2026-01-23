Ratios Revealed: Decoding Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)’s Financial Health

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) was $111.92 for the day, down -4.05% from the previous closing price of $116.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.39 million shares were traded. OLLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $118.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.465.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OLLI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

On June 24, 2025, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $130.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 04, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $111.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 ’25 when Ahlman Alissa M sold 29 shares for $110.26 per share. The transaction valued at 3,198 led to the insider holds 9,012 shares of the business.

Alissa Ahlman bought 29 shares of OLLI for $3,158 on Dec 23 ’25. On Oct 23 ’25, another insider, Helm Robert F, who serves as the EVP/CFO of the company, sold 367 shares for $120.08 each. As a result, the insider received 44,069 and left with 3,641 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLLI now has a Market Capitalization of 6864338432 and an Enterprise Value of 7349036032. As of this moment, Ollies’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.897 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.951.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OLLI is 0.51, which has changed by 0.03312373 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OLLI has reached a high of $141.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.51%.

Shares Statistics:

OLLI traded an average of 1.15M shares per day over the past three months and 1107430 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.40M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.21% stake in the company. Shares short for OLLI as of 1767139200 were 4223087 with a Short Ratio of 3.68, compared to 1764288000 on 4609618. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4223087 and a Short% of Float of 7.8600004000000006.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.94 and $3.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.87. EPS for the following year is $4.48, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $4.6 and $4.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $788.17M to a low estimate of $779.81M. The current estimate, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $667.08MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $664.85M. There is a high estimate of $672M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $650M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.27BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.04B and the low estimate is $2.95B.