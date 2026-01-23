Metric Analysis: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) closed at $7.59 up 4.40% from its previous closing price of $7.27. In other words, the price has increased by $4.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. ARCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.86 and its Current Ratio is at 7.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

On October 23, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARCT now has a Market Capitalization of 215664384 and an Enterprise Value of 61278156. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.628 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.815.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARCT is 2.37, which has changed by -0.57535046 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARCT has reached a high of $24.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.61%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARCT has traded an average of 1.18M shares per day and 563580 over the past ten days. A total of 27.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.02M. Insiders hold about 8.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.16% stake in the company. Shares short for ARCT as of 1767139200 were 7159495 with a Short Ratio of 6.09, compared to 1764288000 on 7810428. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7159495 and a Short% of Float of 38.03.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.49 and -$2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.08. EPS for the following year is -$2.51, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $0.49 and -$4.35.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.85M. There is a high estimate of $10M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.7M. A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $104.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $90.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $152.31MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $173.94M and the low estimate is $14.6M.