Analyzing Ratios: NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Ulysses Smith

Technology

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) closed at $5.23 in the last session, up 6.52% from day before closing price of $4.91. In other words, the price has increased by $6.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.44 million shares were traded. NEXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.905.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NEXT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.64 and its Current Ratio is at 0.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 43.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 43.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on October 23, 2025, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $7 from $8 previously.

On September 15, 2025, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on September 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’25 when Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd. bought 851,971 shares for $5.83 per share. The transaction valued at 4,968,098 led to the insider holds 25,620,222 shares of the business.

Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd. bought 800,000 shares of NEXT for $4,431,280 on Dec 12 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 26,420,222 shares after completing the transaction at $5.54 per share. On Dec 10 ’25, another insider, Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 600,000 shares for $6.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,631,200 and bolstered with 24,768,251 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEXT now has a Market Capitalization of 1384911360 and an Enterprise Value of 9753361408.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEXT is 2.00, which has changed by -0.42303175 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEXT has reached a high of $12.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.40%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NEXT traded on average about 3.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3505550 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 259.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.21M. Insiders hold about 45.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.99% stake in the company. Shares short for NEXT as of 1767139200 were 19808142 with a Short Ratio of 6.24, compared to 1764288000 on 16973183. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19808142 and a Short% of Float of 12.65.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.89, with high estimates of -$0.89 and low estimates of -$0.89. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.72 and -$1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.72. EPS for the following year is -$3.83, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$3.83 and -$3.83.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.