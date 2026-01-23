Balance Sheet Breakdown: American International Group Inc (AIG)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $71.89 in the prior trading day, American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) closed at $72.31, up 0.58%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.59 million shares were traded. AIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AIG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on December 16, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $84.

On December 05, 2025, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $88.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 ’25 when Inglis John C bought 14 shares for $86.47 per share. The transaction valued at 1,200 led to the insider holds 2,681 shares of the business.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, sold 32,600,000 shares of AIG for $1,013,860,000 on Nov 04 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 50,111,853 shares after completing the transaction at $31.10 per share. On Sep 30 ’25, another insider, Inglis John C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15 shares for $78.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,193 and bolstered with 2,667 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIG now has a Market Capitalization of 40060014592 and an Enterprise Value of 37288742912. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.375 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.485.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AIG is 0.63, which has changed by -0.025616705 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AIG has reached a high of $88.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.28%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7408020 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 544.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 538.40M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.56% stake in the company. Shares short for AIG as of 1767139200 were 10614738 with a Short Ratio of 2.15, compared to 1764288000 on 14905279. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10614738 and a Short% of Float of 2.6300002.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AIG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.7, compared to 1.75 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02364724. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22. The current Payout Ratio is 30.81% for AIG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2009-07-01 when the company split stock in a 1:20 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of American International Group Inc (AIG) is currently in the spotlight, with 19.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.93, with high estimates of $2.07 and low estimates of $1.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.24 and $6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.01. EPS for the following year is $7.85, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $8.25 and $7.45.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $6.99B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.01B to a low estimate of $6.97B. The current estimate, American International Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.18BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.99B. There is a high estimate of $7.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.89B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.25BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.28B and the low estimate is $28.78B.