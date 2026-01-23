Financial Metrics Check: Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Viking Holdings Ltd’s stock clocked out at $69.69, up 0.26% from its previous closing price of $69.51. In other words, the price has increased by $0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.22 million shares were traded. VIK stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.4.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VIK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 73.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.61 and its Current Ratio is at 0.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.68.

On December 09, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $78.

On November 18, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $56.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on November 18, 2025, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when MILTON HUGH bought 94,276 shares for $71.41 per share.

LINH BANH bought 94,276 shares of VIK for $6,342,889 on Dec 02 ’25. On Dec 02 ’25, another insider, LEAH TALACTAC, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 94,276 shares for $67.28 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIK now has a Market Capitalization of 30915203072 and an Enterprise Value of 33517217792. As of this moment, Viking’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 38.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.471 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.62.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VIK is 2.12, which has changed by 0.41828203 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VIK has reached a high of $74.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.40%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VIK traded 2.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2438660 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 315.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.25M. Insiders hold about 53.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.11% stake in the company. Shares short for VIK as of 1767139200 were 4255110 with a Short Ratio of 1.83, compared to 1764288000 on 4467323. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4255110 and a Short% of Float of 3.2899998.

Earnings Estimates

Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) is currently under the scrutiny of 13.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.79 and $2.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.5. EPS for the following year is $3.31, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $3.53 and $3.14.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $1.63B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.58B. The current estimate, Viking Holdings Ltd’s year-ago sales were $1.35BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $988.88M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.33BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.47B and the low estimate is $7.23B.