Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Torm Plc (TRMD)’s Performance

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) closed the day trading at $22.41 down -1.15% from the previous closing price of $22.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. TRMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.09.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TRMD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.07 and its Current Ratio is at 2.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRMD now has a Market Capitalization of 2309056512 and an Enterprise Value of 2886279936. As of this moment, Torm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.233 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.498.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRMD is -0.01, which has changed by 0.18319416 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRMD has reached a high of $23.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.24%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TRMD traded about 522.32K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRMD traded about 626440 shares per day. A total of 98.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.72M. Insiders hold about 40.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TRMD as of 1767139200 were 1028304 with a Short Ratio of 1.97, compared to 1764288000 on 1726587. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1028304 and a Short% of Float of 1.6900001000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.01 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $272.98M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $348M to a low estimate of $221.9M. The current estimate, Torm Plc’s year-ago sales were $305.4MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $346M. There is a high estimate of $346M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $346M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $888.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $913.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $755M.