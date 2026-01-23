Insider’s View: Deciphering Matador Resources Co (MTDR)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) closed at $43.15 in the last session, down -1.39% from day before closing price of $43.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.47 million shares were traded. MTDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.6314 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.645.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MTDR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.69 and its Current Ratio is at 0.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 08, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

On May 19, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on May 19, 2025, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Macalik Robert T bought 1,500 shares for $38.25 per share. The transaction valued at 57,375 led to the insider holds 35,039 shares of the business.

Singleton Van H II bought 500 shares of MTDR for $19,140 on Nov 06 ’25. The CoPresident-Land, A&D,Planning now owns 292,918 shares after completing the transaction at $38.28 per share. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, Foran Joseph Wm, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $38.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,140 and bolstered with 23,867 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTDR now has a Market Capitalization of 5371934720 and an Enterprise Value of 9001829376. As of this moment, Matador’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.531 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.552.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MTDR is 1.13, which has changed by -0.2840314 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MTDR has reached a high of $63.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.66%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MTDR traded on average about 1.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2002150 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 124.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.11M. Insiders hold about 7.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MTDR as of 1767139200 were 9968855 with a Short Ratio of 5.45, compared to 1764288000 on 10219661. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9968855 and a Short% of Float of 9.53.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 20.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Matador Resources Co (MTDR) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.47 and $5.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.7. EPS for the following year is $4.53, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $6.06 and $3.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $818.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $882.5M to a low estimate of $741.89M. The current estimate, Matador Resources Co’s year-ago sales were $970.37MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $851.32M. There is a high estimate of $902M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $769.41M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.5BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.77B and the low estimate is $3.26B.