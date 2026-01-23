Ratio Examination: Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) closed at $5.17 up 4.66% from its previous closing price of $4.94. In other words, the price has increased by $4.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.08 million shares were traded. SLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Standard Lithium Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.17 and its Current Ratio is at 4.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on July 11, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.75.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLI now has a Market Capitalization of 1231892224 and an Enterprise Value of 1200249216.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLI is 1.82, which has changed by 2.0493827 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLI has reached a high of $6.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.56%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLI has traded an average of 3.74M shares per day and 2972280 over the past ten days. A total of 238.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.44M. Insiders hold about 8.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.02% stake in the company. Shares short for SLI as of 1767139200 were 8440533 with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 1764288000 on 4580790.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.18.

