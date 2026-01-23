Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) was $98.33 for the day, down -1.54% from the previous closing price of $99.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. HCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.238.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HCC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 11, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $75 from $60 previously.

On January 16, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $68.

B. Riley Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when SCHELLER WALTER J sold 100,000 shares for $100.31 per share. The transaction valued at 10,031,000 led to the insider holds 294,183 shares of the business.

Gant Kelli K. sold 10,000 shares of HCC for $1,000,000 on Jan 12 ’26. The insider now owns 70,580 shares after completing the transaction at $100.00 per share. On Jan 05 ’26, another insider, SCHELLER WALTER J, who serves as the DIRECTOR of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $100.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCC now has a Market Capitalization of 5169223680 and an Enterprise Value of 5013269504. As of this moment, Warrior’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 147.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.095 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.242.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HCC is 0.64, which has changed by 0.82611084 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HCC has reached a high of $105.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.04%.

Shares Statistics:

HCC traded an average of 811.75K shares per day over the past three months and 949590 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.13M. Insiders hold about 1.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.89% stake in the company. Shares short for HCC as of 1767139200 were 4467286 with a Short Ratio of 5.50, compared to 1764288000 on 4930590. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4467286 and a Short% of Float of 11.66.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, HCC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0032041653. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.67.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $2.18 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.59 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $7.78, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $10.59 and $5.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $398M to a low estimate of $367.46M. The current estimate, Warrior Met Coal Inc’s year-ago sales were $297.46MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $441.91M. There is a high estimate of $481.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $412M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.1B and the low estimate is $1.68B.