Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Nora Barnes

Companies

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) was $98.33 for the day, down -1.54% from the previous closing price of $99.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. HCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.238.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HCC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 11, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $75 from $60 previously.

On January 16, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $68.

B. Riley Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when SCHELLER WALTER J sold 100,000 shares for $100.31 per share. The transaction valued at 10,031,000 led to the insider holds 294,183 shares of the business.

Gant Kelli K. sold 10,000 shares of HCC for $1,000,000 on Jan 12 ’26. The insider now owns 70,580 shares after completing the transaction at $100.00 per share. On Jan 05 ’26, another insider, SCHELLER WALTER J, who serves as the DIRECTOR of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $100.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCC now has a Market Capitalization of 5169223680 and an Enterprise Value of 5013269504. As of this moment, Warrior’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 147.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.095 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.242.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HCC is 0.64, which has changed by 0.82611084 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HCC has reached a high of $105.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.04%.

Shares Statistics:

HCC traded an average of 811.75K shares per day over the past three months and 949590 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.13M. Insiders hold about 1.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.89% stake in the company. Shares short for HCC as of 1767139200 were 4467286 with a Short Ratio of 5.50, compared to 1764288000 on 4930590. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4467286 and a Short% of Float of 11.66.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, HCC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0032041653. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.67.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $2.18 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.59 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $7.78, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $10.59 and $5.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $398M to a low estimate of $367.46M. The current estimate, Warrior Met Coal Inc’s year-ago sales were $297.46MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $441.91M. There is a high estimate of $481.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $412M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.1B and the low estimate is $1.68B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.