Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Insulet Corporation (PODD) Through its Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $284.96 in the prior trading day, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) closed at $280.0, down -1.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.31 million shares were traded. PODD stock price reached its highest trading level at $287.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $275.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PODD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.14 and its Current Ratio is at 2.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

On December 16, 2025, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $370.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 19, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $400.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when Frederick Wayne A.I. sold 1,851 shares for $293.09 per share. The transaction valued at 542,510 led to the insider holds 2,158 shares of the business.

Frederick Wayne A.I. bought 1,851 shares of PODD for $542,500 on Dec 15 ’25. On Dec 05 ’25, another insider, STONESIFER TIMOTHY C., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 962 shares for $311.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 299,884 and bolstered with 4,591 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PODD now has a Market Capitalization of 19709911040 and an Enterprise Value of 20015331328. As of this moment, Insulet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 81.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.937 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.177.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PODD is 1.41, which has changed by 0.01644373 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PODD has reached a high of $354.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $230.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.09%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 686.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 714650 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 70.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.06M. Insiders hold about 0.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.95% stake in the company. Shares short for PODD as of 1767139200 were 2070445 with a Short Ratio of 3.02, compared to 1764288000 on 2085197. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2070445 and a Short% of Float of 4.4799999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.26 and $4.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.89. EPS for the following year is $6.18, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $6.63 and $5.2.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $768.31M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $778M to a low estimate of $755.6M. The current estimate, Insulet Corporation’s year-ago sales were $597.5MFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $714.33M. There is a high estimate of $751.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $681.5M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PODD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.33B and the low estimate is $3.13B.

