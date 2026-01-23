Financial Analysis: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, CareTrust REIT Inc’s stock clocked out at $36.54, down -2.27% from its previous closing price of $37.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.69 million shares were traded. CTRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.5.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTRE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.31 and its Current Ratio is at 11.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citizens JMP on January 22, 2026, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On January 09, 2026, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $43.

On November 18, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.UBS initiated its Buy rating on November 18, 2025, with a $42 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTRE now has a Market Capitalization of 8159393792 and an Enterprise Value of 8363752960. As of this moment, CareTrust’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.316.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CTRE is 0.76, which has changed by 0.38944626 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CTRE has reached a high of $38.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.86%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTRE traded 1.87M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1876980 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 222.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.44M. Insiders hold about 0.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.46% stake in the company. Shares short for CTRE as of 1767139200 were 14020224 with a Short Ratio of 7.50, compared to 1764288000 on 9596556. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14020224 and a Short% of Float of 7.9.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.295, CTRE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.34. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03463493. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.8.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $2.08 and $1.39.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $130.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.88M to a low estimate of $104.79M. The current estimate, CareTrust REIT Inc’s year-ago sales were $86.94MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $144.95M. There is a high estimate of $145.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $144.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $490.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $366.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $439.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $296.29MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $543.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $643.62M and the low estimate is $424.41M.

