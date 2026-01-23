Ratio Revelations: Designer Brands Inc (DBI)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI) closed the day trading at $7.04 down -9.04% from the previous closing price of $7.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.22 million shares were traded. DBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.178 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.0.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DBI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.25 and its Current Ratio is at 1.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on June 11, 2025, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $4 from $5 previously.

On March 21, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $5.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on September 12, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 26 ’25 when LAU JOANNA T sold 13,105 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 104,840 led to the insider holds 84,754 shares of the business.

LAU JOANNA T bought 13,105 shares of DBI for $104,840 on Dec 26 ’25. On Dec 11 ’25, another insider, Ferree Deborah L, who serves as the V. Chair; Ch Product Off of the company, sold 142,277 shares for $8.06 each. As a result, the insider received 1,146,753 and left with 306,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DBI now has a Market Capitalization of 349438080 and an Enterprise Value of 1605257088. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.555 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.772.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DBI is 1.08, which has changed by 0.36749113 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DBI has reached a high of $8.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.18%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DBI traded about 1.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DBI traded about 829250 shares per day. A total of 41.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.66M. Insiders hold about 30.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.61% stake in the company. Shares short for DBI as of 1767139200 were 7047178 with a Short Ratio of 6.23, compared to 1764288000 on 7914337. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7047178 and a Short% of Float of 49.310002000000004.

Dividends & Splits

DBI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.2 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.025839794. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.26.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $718.91M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $728.82M to a low estimate of $709M. The current estimate, Designer Brands Inc’s year-ago sales were $713.57MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $705.48M. There is a high estimate of $705.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $705.48M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.01BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.99B and the low estimate is $2.97B.

