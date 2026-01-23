Market Highlights: Brown & Brown, Inc (BRO) Ends on a High Note at 78.62

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) closed at $78.62 in the last session, up 0.70% from day before closing price of $78.07. In other words, the price has increased by $0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.75 million shares were traded. BRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 1.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

On December 18, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $91.

On December 16, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $89.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on December 16, 2025, with a $89 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when KRUMP PAUL J bought 2,678 shares for $93.31 per share. The transaction valued at 249,884 led to the insider holds 5,353 shares of the business.

Masojada Bronislaw Edmund bought 1,000 shares of BRO for $91,440 on Aug 06 ’25. The Director now owns 5,000 shares after completing the transaction at $91.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRO now has a Market Capitalization of 26842505216 and an Enterprise Value of 33706502144. As of this moment, Brown’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.3 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.171.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BRO is 0.80, which has changed by -0.26349056 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BRO has reached a high of $125.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.97%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRO traded on average about 2.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2622580 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 337.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.48M. Insiders hold about 14.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.26% stake in the company. Shares short for BRO as of 1767139200 were 13245437 with a Short Ratio of 4.80, compared to 1764288000 on 10774321. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13245437 and a Short% of Float of 4.9399999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BRO is 0.61, which was 0.6 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.007685411. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.63. The current Payout Ratio is 15.63% for BRO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-02-04. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-03-29 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Brown & Brown, Inc (BRO) reflects the combined expertise of 16.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.34 and $4.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.25. EPS for the following year is $4.63, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $4.86 and $4.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.65B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.69B to a low estimate of $1.61B. The current estimate, Brown & Brown, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.18BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.95B. There is a high estimate of $2.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.89B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.8BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.62B and the low estimate is $7.03B.