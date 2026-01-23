Daily Progress: HF Sinclair Corp (DINO) Drop -0.86%, Closing at $49.6

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE: DINO) closed at $49.6 down -0.86% from its previous closing price of $50.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.23 million shares were traded. DINO stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.435.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HF Sinclair Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.97 and its Current Ratio is at 1.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

On October 17, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $58.

TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on August 01, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 ’25 when Garg Vivek sold 314 shares for $53.28 per share. The transaction valued at 16,730 led to the insider holds 3,609 shares of the business.

Pompa Valerie sold 11,000 shares of DINO for $467,830 on Aug 01 ’25. The EVP, Operations now owns 39,591 shares after completing the transaction at $42.53 per share. On Aug 01 ’25, another insider, VALERIE POMPA, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 11,000 shares for $42.53 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DINO now has a Market Capitalization of 9279195136 and an Enterprise Value of 11133832192. As of this moment, HF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.414 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.253.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DINO is 0.84, which has changed by 0.39670575 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DINO has reached a high of $56.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.82%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DINO has traded an average of 2.54M shares per day and 2779020 over the past ten days. A total of 183.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.18M. Insiders hold about 7.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.45% stake in the company. Shares short for DINO as of 1767139200 were 12489154 with a Short Ratio of 4.91, compared to 1764288000 on 9940211. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12489154 and a Short% of Float of 6.81.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DINO is 2.00, from 2.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.039976016. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.36. The current Payout Ratio is 219.51% for DINO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-19 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-19. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-09-01 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of HF Sinclair Corp (DINO) is currently being evaluated by a team of 13.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.31 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.49. EPS for the following year is $5.28, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $7.31 and $4.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.17B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.5B to a low estimate of $5.39B. The current estimate, HF Sinclair Corp’s year-ago sales were $6.5BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.55B. There is a high estimate of $5.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.55B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DINO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.58BBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.43B and the low estimate is $23.43B.

