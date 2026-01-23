Market Recap: Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $57.09

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) was $57.09 for the day, down -2.91% from the previous closing price of $58.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. STNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.6424.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STNG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.75 and its Current Ratio is at 4.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

On September 08, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 23, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Rayner Merrick James Forbes bought 14,499 shares for $57.74 per share.

Lauro Filippo bought 141,630 shares of STNG for $8,537,456 on Jan 14 ’26. On Jan 08 ’26, another insider, Lauro Filippo, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 150,000 shares for $54.35 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STNG now has a Market Capitalization of 2955137792 and an Enterprise Value of 2922207232. As of this moment, Scorpio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.285 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.016.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STNG is -0.28, which has changed by 0.26533246 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STNG has reached a high of $65.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.73%.

Shares Statistics:

STNG traded an average of 971.53K shares per day over the past three months and 1350460 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.16M. Insiders hold about 12.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.21% stake in the company. Shares short for STNG as of 1767139200 were 2093825 with a Short Ratio of 2.16, compared to 1764288000 on 2342700. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2093825 and a Short% of Float of 4.29.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.6, STNG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.62. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027210886. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.14. The current Payout Ratio is 11.61% for STNG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2019-01-18 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) is currently in progress, with 8.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.84, with high estimates of $2.36 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.31 and $4.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.5. EPS for the following year is $5.36, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $7.48 and $3.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $255.99M to a low estimate of $216.92M. The current estimate, Scorpio Tankers Inc’s year-ago sales were $192.15MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $251.69M. There is a high estimate of $263M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $241M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $929.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $876.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $900.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $875.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $956M and the low estimate is $814M.