Closing Strong: Aegon Ltd (AEG) Ends at $7.7, Up 2.39 from Last Close

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $7.52 in the prior trading day, Aegon Ltd (NYSE: AEG) closed at $7.7, up 2.39%. In other words, the price has increased by $2.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.04 million shares were traded. AEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.7254 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AEG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEG now has a Market Capitalization of 11727381504 and an Enterprise Value of 13376512000. As of this moment, Aegon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.024.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AEG is 0.80, which has changed by 0.15692306 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AEG has reached a high of $8.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.19%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3886190 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.96B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.49B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.64% stake in the company. Shares short for AEG as of 1767139200 were 1426435 with a Short Ratio of 0.30, compared to 1764288000 on 1527638. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1426435 and a Short% of Float of 0.11999999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AEG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.38, compared to 0.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.050531913. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.4. The current Payout Ratio is 74.20% for AEG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-04. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2003-04-17 when the company split stock in a 104:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.94.

