Market Watch: Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $62.32

As of close of business last night, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s stock clocked out at $62.32, down -2.20% from its previous closing price of $63.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.75 million shares were traded. SMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.1472 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SMG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 98.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.47 and its Current Ratio is at 1.27.

On June 09, 2025, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $71.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $69.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when Vines John R bought 11,297 shares for $60.31 per share.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 56,633 shares of SMG for $3,569,020 on Sep 05 ’25. The Director now owns 13,217,641 shares after completing the transaction at $63.02 per share. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 56,633 shares for $63.34 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMG now has a Market Capitalization of 3615005440 and an Enterprise Value of 5957371392. As of this moment, Scotts’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.745 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.507.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SMG is 1.96, which has changed by -0.13576561 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SMG has reached a high of $79.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.09%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SMG traded 771.50K shares on average per day over the past three months and 777240 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.32M. Insiders hold about 23.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.61% stake in the company. Shares short for SMG as of 1767139200 were 3578518 with a Short Ratio of 4.64, compared to 1764288000 on 3130626. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3578518 and a Short% of Float of 8.04.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.64, SMG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.041431263. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.49. The current Payout Ratio is 106.73% for SMG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-21 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-21. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-11-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.96, with high estimates of $4.19 and low estimates of $3.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.51 and $4.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.3. EPS for the following year is $4.94, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $5.22 and $4.65.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $357.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $385M to a low estimate of $332.7M. The current estimate, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s year-ago sales were $416.8MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.42B. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.33B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.41BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.57B and the low estimate is $3.42B.