Market Resilience: Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) Finishes Weak at 18.3, Down -1.03

Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX) closed the day trading at $18.3 down -1.03% from the previous closing price of $18.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.94 million shares were traded. GTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GTX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.78 and its Current Ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on December 17, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On October 20, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $14.

On September 19, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.50.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on September 19, 2025, with a $17.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 6,300,000 shares for $17.00 per share. The transaction valued at 107,100,000 led to the insider holds 17,094,816 shares of the business.

Oaktree Value Opportunities Fu bought 6,300,000 shares of GTX for $110,565,000 on Nov 10 ’25. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,500,000 shares for $16.26 each. As a result, the insider received 40,650,000 and left with 23,394,816 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTX now has a Market Capitalization of 3688830720 and an Enterprise Value of 4866030080. As of this moment, Garrett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.376 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.083.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GTX is 0.32, which has changed by 0.9260417 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GTX has reached a high of $19.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.62%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GTX traded about 2.92M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GTX traded about 2821570 shares per day. A total of 195.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 191.52M. Insiders hold about 1.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.26% stake in the company. Shares short for GTX as of 1767139200 were 8867496 with a Short Ratio of 3.03, compared to 1764288000 on 8622890. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8867496 and a Short% of Float of 10.229999600000001.

Earnings Estimates

Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 3.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $874.94M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $890M to a low estimate of $860M. The current estimate, Garrett Motion Inc’s year-ago sales were $844MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $903.88M. There is a high estimate of $910.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $897M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.48BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.8B and the low estimate is $3.55B.

