Gaining Ground: Southern Company (SO) Closes Lower at 87.51, Down -1.84

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Southern Company (NYSE: SO) closed at $87.51 in the last session, down -1.84% from day before closing price of $89.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.02 million shares were traded. SO stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.39.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 0.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.88.

On December 16, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $81.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $98.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 ’25 when Anderson Bryan D sold 6,206 shares for $93.83 per share. The transaction valued at 582,309 led to the insider holds 51,455 shares of the business.

BRYAN ANDERSON bought 6,206 shares of SO for $582,309 on Sep 30 ’25. On Aug 11 ’25, another insider, Spainhour Sterling A Jr., who serves as the EVP & CLO of the company, sold 2,380 shares for $95.02 each. As a result, the insider received 226,148 and left with 17,382 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SO now has a Market Capitalization of 96357695488 and an Enterprise Value of 170034692096. As of this moment, Southern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.881 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.31.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SO is 0.44, which has changed by 0.06792045 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SO has reached a high of $100.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.10%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SO traded on average about 5.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5104410 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.05B. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SO as of 1767139200 were 26706630 with a Short Ratio of 4.59, compared to 1764288000 on 33570464. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26706630 and a Short% of Float of 2.4300002000000003.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SO is 2.94, which was 2.92 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.032753784. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.72. The current Payout Ratio is 71.61% for SO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2001-04-03 when the company split stock in a 10000:6109 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Southern Company (SO) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 15.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.32 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.29. EPS for the following year is $4.57, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $4.69 and $4.49.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.42B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.47B to a low estimate of $5.16B. The current estimate, Southern Company’s year-ago sales were $6.34BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.15B. There is a high estimate of $8.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.69B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.72BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.33B and the low estimate is $28.39B.