Market Update: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $16.81

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) closed at $16.81 down -1.47% from its previous closing price of $17.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.84 million shares were traded. IRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.225 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Independence Realty Trust Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 80.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 0.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

On January 09, 2026, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Colliers Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 04, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when Gebert Richard D sold 500 shares for $17.00 per share. The transaction valued at 8,500 led to the insider holds 39,872 shares of the business.

Gebert Richard D sold 500 shares of IRT for $7,870 on Nov 03 ’25. The Director now owns 40,372 shares after completing the transaction at $15.74 per share. On Oct 01 ’25, another insider, Gebert Richard D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $16.42 each. As a result, the insider received 8,210 and left with 40,872 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRT now has a Market Capitalization of 4119368192 and an Enterprise Value of 6407091712. As of this moment, Independence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 176.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 82.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.665 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.229.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IRT is 1.00, which has changed by -0.09110284 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IRT has reached a high of $21.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.71%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IRT has traded an average of 2.89M shares per day and 2716980 over the past ten days. A total of 239.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 238.05M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.55% stake in the company. Shares short for IRT as of 1767139200 were 12640202 with a Short Ratio of 4.38, compared to 1764288000 on 14551529. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12640202 and a Short% of Float of 7.46.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IRT is 0.67, from 0.66 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03868699. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.08.

