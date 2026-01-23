Upward Trajectory: TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $200.13

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) was $200.13 for the day, down -2.10% from the previous closing price of $204.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. TKO stock price reached its highest trading level at $205.895 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $197.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TKO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.31 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Pivotal Research Group on November 06, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $235 from $225 previously.

On October 16, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $214.

On October 07, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $235.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on October 07, 2025, with a $235 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 22 ’26 when Kapral Shane sold 1,238 shares for $201.98 per share. The transaction valued at 250,051 led to the insider holds 4,048 shares of the business.

Kapral Shane sold 613 shares of TKO for $124,911 on Jan 20 ’26. The Deputy Chief Financial Officer now owns 5,286 shares after completing the transaction at $203.77 per share. On Jan 21 ’26, another insider, KRAUSS SETH D, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 14,016 shares for $201.22 each. As a result, the insider received 2,820,266 and left with 2,271 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TKO now has a Market Capitalization of 16438055936 and an Enterprise Value of 24604534784. As of this moment, TKO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 79.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.667 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.366.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TKO is 0.67, which has changed by 0.3353802 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TKO has reached a high of $218.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $133.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.13%.

Shares Statistics:

TKO traded an average of 1.15M shares per day over the past three months and 945150 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.52M. Insiders hold about 16.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.47% stake in the company. Shares short for TKO as of 1767139200 were 7411011 with a Short Ratio of 6.46, compared to 1764288000 on 7319742. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7411011 and a Short% of Float of 10.03.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) is the result of assessments by 8.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.58, with high estimates of $2.66 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.15 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.47. EPS for the following year is $5.67, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $8.84 and $2.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $993M. The current estimate, TKO Group Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $642.2MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.92B. There is a high estimate of $2.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.55B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TKO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.6B and the low estimate is $5.84B.