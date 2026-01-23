Stock Market Recap: SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT) Concludes at 19.96, a -0.25 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $20.01 in the prior trading day, SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE: SPNT) closed at $19.96, down -0.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. SPNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.105 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.825.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPNT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

On July 21, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.

On June 26, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on June 26, 2025, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’25 when The Clare Spark Loeb & Barbara bought 37,311 shares for $22.28 per share.

de la Gueronniere Rafe sold 30,000 shares of SPNT for $586,500 on May 08 ’25. The Director now owns 127,578 shares after completing the transaction at $19.55 per share. On May 08 ’25, another insider, Rafe de la Gueronniere, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $19.55 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPNT now has a Market Capitalization of 2331620096 and an Enterprise Value of 2536520192. As of this moment, SiriusPoint’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.887 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.071.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPNT is 0.68, which has changed by 0.37620354 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPNT has reached a high of $22.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.07%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 638.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 627200 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.42M. Insiders hold about 11.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.42% stake in the company. Shares short for SPNT as of 1767139200 were 1711898 with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 1764288000 on 1915603. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1711898 and a Short% of Float of 1.6500000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT) is currently being evaluated by 2 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.47 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.41. EPS for the following year is $2.42, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $2.4.

