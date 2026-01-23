Analytical Overview: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Revolution Medicines Inc’s stock clocked out at $118.81, up 1.09% from its previous closing price of $117.53. In other words, the price has increased by $1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.17 million shares were traded. RVMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $120.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RVMD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.05 and its Current Ratio is at 8.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on November 18, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On November 03, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $77.

On October 21, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $90.Mizuho initiated its Outperform rating on October 21, 2025, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 21 ’26 when JEFFREY TODD CISLINI bought 908 shares for $116.22 per share.

Horn Margaret A sold 75,000 shares of RVMD for $7,542,023 on Jan 07 ’26. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 141,053 shares after completing the transaction at $100.56 per share. On Jan 07 ’26, another insider, Anders Jack, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $98.00 each. As a result, the insider received 980,000 and left with 108,065 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVMD now has a Market Capitalization of 22968326144 and an Enterprise Value of 21451788288.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RVMD is 0.97, which has changed by 1.8672848 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RVMD has reached a high of $124.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 126.91%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RVMD traded 3.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7996560 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 189.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.32M. Insiders hold about 14.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.59% stake in the company. Shares short for RVMD as of 1767139200 were 15314358 with a Short Ratio of 4.71, compared to 1764288000 on 16792419. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15314358 and a Short% of Float of 8.41.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) reflects the collective analysis of 15.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.65, with high estimates of -$1.38 and low estimates of -$1.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.92 and -$5.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.54. EPS for the following year is -$6.53, with 16.0 analysts recommending between -$5.05 and -$7.73.