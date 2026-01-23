Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Ferroglobe Plc (GSM)’s Financial Health

Earnings

Ferroglobe Plc (NASDAQ: GSM) closed the day trading at $5.09 up 1.60% from the previous closing price of $5.01. In other words, the price has increased by $1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. GSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1401 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.98.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GSM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.91 and its Current Ratio is at 1.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

On September 14, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On February 14, 2022, Seaport Research Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.Seaport Research Partners initiated its Buy rating on February 14, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSM now has a Market Capitalization of 956335104 and an Enterprise Value of 1073583744. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.782 whereas that against EBITDA is 69.872.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GSM is 1.09, which has changed by 0.25250006 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GSM has reached a high of $5.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.42%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GSM traded about 1.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GSM traded about 1271870 shares per day. A total of 186.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.05M. Insiders hold about 36.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.53% stake in the company. Shares short for GSM as of 1767139200 were 5371891 with a Short Ratio of 3.62, compared to 1764288000 on 4679399. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5371891 and a Short% of Float of 4.5500003.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Ferroglobe Plc (GSM) is underway, with the input of 2.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $293.6M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $298.6M to a low estimate of $288.6M. The current estimate, Ferroglobe Plc’s year-ago sales were $367.5MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $332.4M. There is a high estimate of $332.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $332.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.64BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $1.54B.

