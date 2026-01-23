Financial Metrics Unveiled: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NYSE: PFLT) closed at $9.54 in the last session, up 1.17% from day before closing price of $9.43. In other words, the price has increased by $1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. PFLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.4302.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PFLT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.28 and its Current Ratio is at 2.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.65.

On May 13, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $10.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when Briones Jose A bought 5,500 shares for $9.10 per share. The transaction valued at 50,044 led to the insider holds 336,418 shares of the business.

Briones Jose A bought 1,480 shares of PFLT for $14,995 on May 21 ’25. The Director now owns 330,918 shares after completing the transaction at $10.13 per share. On May 14 ’25, another insider, Briones Jose A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,840 shares for $10.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,925 and bolstered with 329,438 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PFLT now has a Market Capitalization of 946538752 and an Enterprise Value of 2600620800. As of this moment, PennantPark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.948.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PFLT is 0.75, which has changed by -0.16326529 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PFLT has reached a high of $11.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.34%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PFLT traded on average about 997.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1140140 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 99.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.36M. Insiders hold about 0.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.19% stake in the company. Shares short for PFLT as of 1767139200 were 1220517 with a Short Ratio of 1.22, compared to 1764288000 on 1385829. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1220517 and a Short% of Float of 1.24.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PFLT is 1.22, which was 1.23 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.13043478. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.51.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) is currently attracting attention from 8.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $70.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.19M to a low estimate of $68.8M. The current estimate, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd’s year-ago sales were $67.01MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.33M. There is a high estimate of $69.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.42M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $307.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $267.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $281.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $261.43MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $281.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $312.1M and the low estimate is $267.62M.