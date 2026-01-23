Balance Sheet Insights: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) closed at $27.55 down -0.54% from its previous closing price of $27.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.13 million shares were traded. KDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.325.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 65.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.36 and its Current Ratio is at 0.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

On December 15, 2025, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $32.

TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on October 01, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’25 when Stephens Angela A. sold 10,000 shares for $29.52 per share. The transaction valued at 295,200 led to the insider holds 54,200 shares of the business.

PATRICK FRANCIS MINOGUE bought 7,000 shares of KDP for $4,550 on Nov 05 ’25. On Oct 28 ’25, another insider, PATRICK FRANCIS MINOGUE, who serves as the former insider of the company, bought 61,750 shares for $28.72 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KDP now has a Market Capitalization of 37428965376 and an Enterprise Value of 55542964224. As of this moment, Keurig’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.434 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.92.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KDP is 0.35, which has changed by -0.11075443 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KDP has reached a high of $36.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.78%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KDP has traded an average of 15.33M shares per day and 10831730 over the past ten days. A total of 1.36B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.34B. Insiders hold about 4.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.79% stake in the company. Shares short for KDP as of 1767139200 were 41102033 with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 1764288000 on 32760120. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 41102033 and a Short% of Float of 3.4000000000000004.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KDP is 0.92, from 0.92 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.033212997. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.37.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 13.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.05 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $2.17, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.35B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.39B to a low estimate of $4.29B. The current estimate, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.07BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.84B. There is a high estimate of $3.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.8B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.35BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.33B and the low estimate is $16.91B.