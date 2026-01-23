Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) was $20.21 for the day, down -1.80% from the previous closing price of $20.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.08 million shares were traded. AKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.17.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AKR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.21 and its Current Ratio is at 7.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

On September 09, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $21.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 11 ’25 when Livingston Reginald sold 20,000 shares for $20.03 per share. The transaction valued at 400,600 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Livingston Reginald bought 20,000 shares of AKR for $400,680 on Jun 11 ’25. On Mar 10 ’25, another insider, NAPOLITANO JOSEPH, who serves as the Sr. VP of the company, sold 46,567 shares for $22.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,042,635 and left with 118 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKR now has a Market Capitalization of 2859493376 and an Enterprise Value of 4931490816. As of this moment, Acadia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 160.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 66.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.661 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.09.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AKR is 1.15, which has changed by -0.10365856 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AKR has reached a high of $24.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.07%.

Shares Statistics:

AKR traded an average of 1.40M shares per day over the past three months and 1806060 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 131.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.36M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 119.79% stake in the company. Shares short for AKR as of 1767139200 were 19133762 with a Short Ratio of 13.65, compared to 1764288000 on 18756057. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19133762 and a Short% of Float of 26.58.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.79, AKR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.038386784. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.67.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) is a result of the insights provided by 1.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $106.8M to a low estimate of $77.89M. The current estimate, Acadia Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $93.33MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $91.81M. There is a high estimate of $101.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.69M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $302.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $353.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $359.69MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $403.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $477M and the low estimate is $324.74M.

