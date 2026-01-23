Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Fox Corporation (FOXA)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $72.7 in the prior trading day, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) closed at $72.33, down -0.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.58 million shares were traded. FOXA stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.255.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FOXA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.03 and its Current Ratio is at 3.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 ’25 when Ciongoli Adam G. sold 29,897 shares for $69.55 per share. The transaction valued at 2,079,336 led to the insider holds 35,978 shares of the business.

Adam G. Ciongoli bought 29,897 shares of FOXA for $2,069,171 on Dec 09 ’25. On Nov 21 ’25, another insider, MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT, who serves as the Chairman Emeritus of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $59.26 each. As a result, the insider received 5,926,000 and left with 1,100,862 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOXA now has a Market Capitalization of 32110376960 and an Enterprise Value of 35378376704. As of this moment, Fox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.148 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.932.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FOXA is 0.52, which has changed by 0.481557 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FOXA has reached a high of $76.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.83%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3031170 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 209.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.04M. Insiders hold about 53.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.18% stake in the company. Shares short for FOXA as of 1767139200 were 24307908 with a Short Ratio of 7.23, compared to 1764288000 on 20976158. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24307908 and a Short% of Float of 13.68.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FOXA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.55, compared to 0.55 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0075653377. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.32.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 16.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Fox Corporation (FOXA) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.79 and $4.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.47. EPS for the following year is $5.07, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $5.58 and $4.38.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $5.02B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.22B to a low estimate of $4.63B. The current estimate, Fox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.08BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.81B. There is a high estimate of $4.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.73B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOXA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.3BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.45B and the low estimate is $16.36B.