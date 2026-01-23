KB Home (KBH)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Nora Barnes

Companies

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, KB Home’s stock clocked out at $60.37, down -2.08% from its previous closing price of $61.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.04 million shares were traded. KBH stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.595 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.98.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KBH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 5.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

On October 07, 2025, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when PRAW ALBERT Z sold 20,284 shares for $60.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,218,663 led to the insider holds 104,062 shares of the business.

PRAW ALBERT Z bought 20,284 shares of KBH for $1,265,315 on Nov 04 ’25. On Jul 15 ’25, another insider, McGibney Robert V., who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 14,000 shares for $53.52 each. As a result, the insider received 749,280 and left with 78,345 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KBH now has a Market Capitalization of 3815383808 and an Enterprise Value of 5279747072. As of this moment, KB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.847 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.646.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KBH is 1.48, which has changed by -0.07778609 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KBH has reached a high of $70.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.09%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KBH traded 1.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1341840 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.86M. Insiders hold about 4.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.84% stake in the company. Shares short for KBH as of 1767139200 were 5750017 with a Short Ratio of 4.96, compared to 1764288000 on 6334217. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5750017 and a Short% of Float of 13.71.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.0, KBH has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0162206. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.47. The current Payout Ratio is 16.26% for KBH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-04-29 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of KB Home (KBH) is currently in the spotlight, with 10.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.95 and $3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.2. EPS for the following year is $5.52, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $7.05 and $4.85.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $1.09B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $1.07B. The current estimate, KB Home’s year-ago sales were $1.39BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.27B. There is a high estimate of $1.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KBH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.24BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.29B and the low estimate is $5.62B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.