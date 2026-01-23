KB Home (KBH)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, KB Home’s stock clocked out at $60.37, down -2.08% from its previous closing price of $61.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.04 million shares were traded. KBH stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.595 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.98.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KBH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 5.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

On October 07, 2025, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when PRAW ALBERT Z sold 20,284 shares for $60.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,218,663 led to the insider holds 104,062 shares of the business.

PRAW ALBERT Z bought 20,284 shares of KBH for $1,265,315 on Nov 04 ’25. On Jul 15 ’25, another insider, McGibney Robert V., who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 14,000 shares for $53.52 each. As a result, the insider received 749,280 and left with 78,345 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KBH now has a Market Capitalization of 3815383808 and an Enterprise Value of 5279747072. As of this moment, KB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.847 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.646.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KBH is 1.48, which has changed by -0.07778609 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KBH has reached a high of $70.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.09%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KBH traded 1.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1341840 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.86M. Insiders hold about 4.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.84% stake in the company. Shares short for KBH as of 1767139200 were 5750017 with a Short Ratio of 4.96, compared to 1764288000 on 6334217. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5750017 and a Short% of Float of 13.71.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.0, KBH has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0162206. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.47. The current Payout Ratio is 16.26% for KBH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-04-29 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of KB Home (KBH) is currently in the spotlight, with 10.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.95 and $3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.2. EPS for the following year is $5.52, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $7.05 and $4.85.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $1.09B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $1.07B. The current estimate, KB Home’s year-ago sales were $1.39BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.27B. There is a high estimate of $1.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KBH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.24BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.29B and the low estimate is $5.62B.