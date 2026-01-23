Financial Health Check: Examining Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)’s Key Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) closed the day trading at $39.37 down -0.83% from the previous closing price of $39.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.94 million shares were traded. REXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.34.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of REXR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.24 and its Current Ratio is at 3.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

On October 01, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $50.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on October 01, 2025, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 ’25 when Frankel Michael S. sold 18,750 shares for $40.06 per share. The transaction valued at 751,086 led to the insider holds 583,538 shares of the business.

Frankel Michael S. sold 20,318 shares of REXR for $845,383 on Dec 04 ’25. The Co-CEO, Co-President now owns 602,288 shares after completing the transaction at $41.61 per share. On Dec 02 ’25, another insider, Frankel Michael S., who serves as the Co-CEO, Co-President of the company, sold 10,650 shares for $41.50 each. As a result, the insider received 442,008 and left with 630,006 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REXR now has a Market Capitalization of 9638867968 and an Enterprise Value of 12675707904. As of this moment, Rexford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.702 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.077.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for REXR is 1.24, which has changed by -0.02886498 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, REXR has reached a high of $44.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.01%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, REXR traded about 2.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, REXR traded about 2334670 shares per day. A total of 232.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 231.20M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.24% stake in the company. Shares short for REXR as of 1767139200 were 14123067 with a Short Ratio of 6.86, compared to 1764288000 on 14564152. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14123067 and a Short% of Float of 9.53.

Dividends & Splits

REXR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.72, up from 1.708 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.043022666. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.74.

Earnings Estimates

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) is currently under the scrutiny of 3.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.38. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $248.12M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $252.42M to a low estimate of $244M. The current estimate, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s year-ago sales were $242.9MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $248.39M. There is a high estimate of $253.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $245.39M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REXR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $981.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $992.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $936.41MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $996.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $976.78M.