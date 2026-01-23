Deeper Dive: Understanding PepsiCo Inc (PEP) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) closed at $144.4 in the last session, down -1.59% from day before closing price of $146.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.09 million shares were traded. PEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $147.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PEP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 0.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.28.

On December 10, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $164.

DZ Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 21, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $167.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 ’25 when Gallagher Marie T. sold 25,000 shares for $159.55 per share. The transaction valued at 3,988,780 led to the insider holds 22,312 shares of the business.

MARIE T GALLAGHER bought 25,000 shares of PEP for $3,988,780 on Mar 04 ’25. On Mar 03 ’25, another insider, Williams Steven C, who serves as the CEO, North America of the company, sold 17,978 shares for $150.89 each. As a result, the insider received 2,712,733 and left with 122,249 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEP now has a Market Capitalization of 197694750720 and an Enterprise Value of 239786917888. As of this moment, PepsiCo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.596 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.092.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PEP is 0.41, which has changed by -0.015960276 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PEP has reached a high of $160.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $127.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.06%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PEP traded on average about 7.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8742700 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.39B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.39B. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.82% stake in the company. Shares short for PEP as of 1767139200 were 21554918 with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 1764288000 on 20427866. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21554918 and a Short% of Float of 1.5800001000000001.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PEP is 5.62, which was 5.555 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03785607. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.97. The current Payout Ratio is 76.68% for PEP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1996-05-29 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of PepsiCo Inc (PEP) involves the perspectives of 16.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.13 and $8.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.11. EPS for the following year is $8.56, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $8.7 and $8.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $28.97B. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.27B to a low estimate of $28.48B. The current estimate, PepsiCo Inc’s year-ago sales were $27.78BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.71B. There is a high estimate of $18.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.28B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $93.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $93.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $91.85BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $96.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $98.9B and the low estimate is $94.25B.