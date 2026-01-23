Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Mckesson Corporation (MCK)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Mckesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) closed at $817.05 down -0.75% from its previous closing price of $823.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. MCK stock price reached its highest trading level at $826.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $814.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mckesson Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 09, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $960.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on November 07, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $531 to $688.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when Rodgers Thomas L sold 276 shares for $816.18 per share. The transaction valued at 225,266 led to the insider holds 2,268 shares of the business.

Rodgers Thomas L bought 276 shares of MCK for $225,266 on Jan 05 ’26. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, Rutledge Napoleon B JR, who serves as the SVP, Controller & CAO of the company, sold 329 shares for $861.63 each. As a result, the insider received 283,476 and left with 328 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCK now has a Market Capitalization of 101628264448 and an Enterprise Value of 107957747712. As of this moment, Mckesson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.279 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.591.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MCK is 0.41, which has changed by 0.3916123 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MCK has reached a high of $895.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $570.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.05%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MCK has traded an average of 698.76K shares per day and 594940 over the past ten days. A total of 124.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.39M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.54% stake in the company. Shares short for MCK as of 1767139200 were 1988268 with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 1764288000 on 2009117. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1988268 and a Short% of Float of 1.6099999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MCK is 3.06, from 2.95 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0035833586. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.56. The current Payout Ratio is 10.69% for MCK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-01-05 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 15.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Mckesson Corporation (MCK) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $11.29, with high estimates of $11.57 and low estimates of $10.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $38.83 and $38.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $38.68. EPS for the following year is $43.81, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $44.23 and $42.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $105.91B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $108.35B to a low estimate of $103.8B. The current estimate, Mckesson Corporation’s year-ago sales were $95.29BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $101.38B. There is a high estimate of $104.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.44B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $412.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $404.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $408.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $359.05BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $442.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $451.21B and the low estimate is $427.55B.