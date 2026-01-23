Knife River Corp’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 75.95, Down -5.44

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Knife River Corp (NYSE: KNF) was $75.95 for the day, down -5.44% from the previous closing price of $80.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. KNF stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.8642 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KNF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.47 and its Current Ratio is at 2.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on January 16, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $92.

On January 13, 2026, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $81.

On December 04, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $83.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on December 04, 2025, with a $83 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KNF now has a Market Capitalization of 4303643136 and an Enterprise Value of 5510646272. As of this moment, Knife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.808 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.912.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KNF is 0.61, which has changed by -0.230946 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KNF has reached a high of $108.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.62%.

Shares Statistics:

KNF traded an average of 586.35K shares per day over the past three months and 473140 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.36M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KNF as of 1767139200 were 2768561 with a Short Ratio of 4.72, compared to 1764288000 on 2866306. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2768561 and a Short% of Float of 6.329999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.36, with high estimates of -$1.18 and low estimates of -$1.52. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.03 and $2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.72. EPS for the following year is $3.37, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $3.91 and $2.96.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $739.8M to a low estimate of $715M. The current estimate, Knife River Corp’s year-ago sales were $657.2MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $381.51M. There is a high estimate of $418.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $356.3M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.9BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.49B and the low estimate is $3.19B.

