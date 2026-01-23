Closing Figures: Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO)’s N/A Finish at 16.09, N/A 0.00

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.11 million shares were traded. XPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XPRO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.74 and its Current Ratio is at 2.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

On July 15, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 ’25 when Whelley Eileen Goss sold 2,712 shares for $8.17 per share. The transaction valued at 22,169 led to the insider holds 44,909 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 1859894784 and an Enterprise Value of 1839198336. As of this moment, Expro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.107 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.736.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XPRO is 1.00, which has changed by 0.15672183 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XPRO has reached a high of $16.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.47%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1153130 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 115.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.64M. Insiders hold about 0.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.69% stake in the company. Shares short for XPRO as of 1767139200 were 6148120 with a Short Ratio of 5.21, compared to 1764288000 on 6817239. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6148120 and a Short% of Float of 6.909999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $1.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $413.47M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $427.8M to a low estimate of $399M. The current estimate, Expro Group Holdings N.V’s year-ago sales were $436.84MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $387.52M. There is a high estimate of $393M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $380M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $1.6B.