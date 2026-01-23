Stock Performance Spotlight: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Ends the Day at $44.91, Up by 0.09

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc’s stock clocked out at $44.91, up 0.09% from its previous closing price of $44.87. In other words, the price has increased by $0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.41 million shares were traded. GLPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.785.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GLPI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.61 and its Current Ratio is at 10.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

On December 12, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $53.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on October 20, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $54.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 07 ’26 when Ladany Steven sold 13,409 shares for $45.04 per share. The transaction valued at 603,941 led to the insider holds 57,886 shares of the business.

Steven Ladany bought 13,409 shares of GLPI for $603,908 on Jan 07 ’26. On Dec 31 ’25, another insider, Ladany Steven, who serves as the SVP Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 18,000 shares for $44.77 each. As a result, the insider received 805,860 and left with 65,099 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLPI now has a Market Capitalization of 12709905408 and an Enterprise Value of 19843147776. As of this moment, Gaming’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.887.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GLPI is 0.69, which has changed by -0.06734568 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GLPI has reached a high of $52.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.54%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GLPI traded 2.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2510580 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 283.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 271.02M. Insiders hold about 4.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.07% stake in the company. Shares short for GLPI as of 1767139200 were 10138491 with a Short Ratio of 3.88, compared to 1764288000 on 8791422. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10138491 and a Short% of Float of 5.0100001999999995.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.08, GLPI has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06864274. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.96.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.12 and $2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.79. EPS for the following year is $3.1, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.16 and $3.02.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $406.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $413.6M to a low estimate of $395.4M. The current estimate, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc’s year-ago sales were $389.62MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $413.2M. There is a high estimate of $423.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $397.1M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.6B.