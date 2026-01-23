Market Momentum: Wayfair Inc (W) Registers a -0.22% Decrease, Closing at $110.15

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) closed the day trading at $110.15 down -0.22% from the previous closing price of $110.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.92 million shares were traded. W stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of W, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.71 and its Current Ratio is at 0.74.

On December 03, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $94.

Gordon Haskett Upgraded its Accumulate to Buy on October 28, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when Tan Fiona sold 9,000 shares for $119.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,071,000 led to the insider holds 200,328 shares of the business.

Tan Fiona bought 9,000 shares of W for $1,071,000 on Jan 13 ’26. On Jan 12 ’26, another insider, Shah Niraj, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $114.38 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, W now has a Market Capitalization of 14356740096 and an Enterprise Value of 16932740096. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.383 whereas that against EBITDA is 4233.185.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for W is 3.36, which has changed by 1.2737384 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $119.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.77%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, W traded about 3.33M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, W traded about 2837890 shares per day. A total of 106.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.67M. Insiders hold about 24.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.37% stake in the company. Shares short for W as of 1767139200 were 15571106 with a Short Ratio of 4.67, compared to 1764288000 on 16106829. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15571106 and a Short% of Float of 20.0.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 29.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.32. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 30.0 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

28 analysts predict $3.3B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.36B to a low estimate of $3.2B. The current estimate, Wayfair Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.12BFor the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.89B. There is a high estimate of $2.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.84B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.85BBased on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.43B and the low estimate is $12.74B.