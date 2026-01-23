Trading Day Review: Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ) Gains Momentum, Closing at $1.86

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ: OXSQ) closed at $1.86 in the last session, up 1.09% from day before closing price of $1.84. In other words, the price has increased by $1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. OXSQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8501.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OXSQ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.07 and its Current Ratio is at 12.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OXSQ now has a Market Capitalization of 151905104 and an Enterprise Value of 252507984. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.29.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OXSQ is 0.53, which has changed by -0.3108614 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OXSQ has reached a high of $2.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.69%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OXSQ traded on average about 895.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1354140 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 81.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.13M. Insiders hold about 8.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.31% stake in the company. Shares short for OXSQ as of 1767139200 were 2447417 with a Short Ratio of 2.73, compared to 1764288000 on 2245527. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2447417 and a Short% of Float of 3.26.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OXSQ is 0.42, which was 0.42 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22826086. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.98.