Trading Day Review: Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ) Gains Momentum, Closing at $1.86

Abby Carey

Companies

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ: OXSQ) closed at $1.86 in the last session, up 1.09% from day before closing price of $1.84. In other words, the price has increased by $1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. OXSQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8501.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OXSQ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.07 and its Current Ratio is at 12.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OXSQ now has a Market Capitalization of 151905104 and an Enterprise Value of 252507984. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.29.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OXSQ is 0.53, which has changed by -0.3108614 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OXSQ has reached a high of $2.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.69%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OXSQ traded on average about 895.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1354140 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 81.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.13M. Insiders hold about 8.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.31% stake in the company. Shares short for OXSQ as of 1767139200 were 2447417 with a Short Ratio of 2.73, compared to 1764288000 on 2245527. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2447417 and a Short% of Float of 3.26.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OXSQ is 0.42, which was 0.42 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22826086. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.98.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.